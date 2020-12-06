  1. Technology
Dec 6, 2020, 4:00 PM

Iranian Hakim Sabzevari, Italian Turin Universities ink MoU

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – A memorandum of understanding has been inked between the physics department of Iranian Hakim Sabzevari university and the Italian University of Turin so as to expand joint scientific and research cooperation.

The president of Hakim Sabzevari University, Ali Asghar Mowlavi announced that a memorandum of understanding inked between the physics department of Hakim Sabzevari university with the University of Turin in Italy.

Joint scientific and research cooperation, exchanging of professors, researchers and students, joint use of laboratories, research institutes, and libraries, participating in meetings, conferences, and symposiums of the two sides are some parts of the provisions of this memorandum, he said.

 According to Mowlavi, in order to improve its international scientific exchanges, Hakim Sabzevari University has already signed MoU with various universities, including the French University of Lyon, Paris 13 University, the Italian University of Turin, Herat University of Afghanistan, and university of Kurdistan region in Iraq.

