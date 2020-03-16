Nasrallah reacts to Velayati’s infection with coronavirus

Nasrallah reacted to the infection of Ali Akbar Velayati with coronavirus, saying, “My brother, Mr. Velayati, has not been infected with coronavirus because of being the Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution; he is infected as he is the head of a hospital in Tehran that is at the forefront of confronting the virus.”

“When ministers, senior officials, and doctors in Iran accept responsibility and official figures have been infected with coronavirus, it means that they and their families have not fled elsewhere for safety, but they are fighting against coronavirus alongside the people, and this is an honor for them,” he added.

Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati had tested positive for COVID-19 and he had entered “isolation” and started treatment. He is the head of Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran, where a large number of Tehrani citizens suffering from the disease are hospitalized.

According to reports, some Iranian officials have died of coronavirus in recent days, as well as some of them, including Iran deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi have infected with the virus.

As of Monday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 853 with 14,991 confirmed cases.

MNA/ 4880125