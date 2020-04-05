Path of Resistance to continue until goals, aspirations realized: Velayati

Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in his phone conversation with Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati late on Sat. congratulated the Iranian New Year and expressed his sympathy with the great nation of Islamic Iran in the fight against coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

While emphasizing the definitive victory of Palestinians and the liberation of Al-Quds, Haniyeh praised the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran especially the Leader of the Islamic Revolution toward the oppressed nation of Palestine.

Hamas political leader endeared the name and memory of Martyr Gen. Soleimani who was assassinated by the US terrorist forces in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 03.

For his part, Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati thanked him [Ismail Haniyeh] for phone contact and hoped that problems facing Muslims and other countries as a result of the spread of coronavirus global pandemic will be resolved.”

Velayati also praised the effort of the Resistance groups who strive for realizing ideals and causes of Palestine and liberation of Al-Quds and added, “Al-Quds and Palestine belong to the Islamic world and will continue the path of Resistance until the realization of ideals and causes of Palestinian people.”

