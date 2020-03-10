Turkey proposes joint management of oil fields in eastern Syria to Russia

In a press conference, during his flight back from Brussels on Tuesday, Erdogan said that Putin is evaluating the offer, which the Turkish president said he made during talks in Moscow last week. Erdogan added that he may make a similar proposal to US President Donald Trump.

"Deir ez-Zor is another territory with oil reserves. In that province, terrorists exploit oil resources. America has its own plans here," Erdogan said, recalling the conversation.

"I made the offer to Mr. Putin that if he gives financial support, we can do the construction and through the oil obtained there, we can help destroyed Syria get on its feet," he added according to the Sputnik.

"If such a step can be taken here, I can even make the same offer to Trump," Erdogan said.

Moscow has not yet commented on the veracity of the Turkish president's recollection of his talks with Putin.

MNA/PR