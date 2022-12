Erdogan expressed his sincere wishes to Russia's Putin for an end to the Moscow-Kyiv war as soon as possible, A News reported.

"It's important to clear Turkey's Syria border of PKK/YPG terrorists up to a depth of at least 30 km (18.6 mi) under the 2019 Sochi deal," Erdogan told Putin on the phone call.

According to Anadolu Agency, the two sides reaffirmed they can start working on the export of different food products and other commodities through the grain corridor.

