Terrorists continue to breach Idlib's ceasefire deal: Russian MoD

In its daily bulletin on Sunday, the Ministry said the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish truce committee monitored a total of 8 shootings during the past 24 hours; 4 in Lattakia, 3 in Aleppo, and 1 in Idleb, according to SANA.

The Ministry said the Russian side overlooked these breaches committed by the terrorists and didn’t register any breaches, SANA added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to a truce in the Syria’s war-torn northwestern Idlib province on Thursday.

According to the agreement, joint Russian-Turkish patrols will secure a six-kilometer-wide corridor along the M4 highway connecting the two government-held provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.

The ceasefire consolidates recent Syrian military gains in the province, notably the M5 highway linking the capital Damascus to the major cities of Hama, Homs and Aleppo.

Taking control over these two strategic highways has been regarded as a major objective of the Syrian government’s operations in Idlib.

