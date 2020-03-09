Army ready to set up field hospitals across Iran: cmdr.

Brigadier General Amir Nozar Nemati made the remarks on Monday while pointing to a recent field hospital established in Qom.

He said that the Armed Forces of the country are ready to offer all sorts of medical services to the Iranian nation to defeat this virus.

He went on to condemn the distorted news published by some foreign media regarding the status of outbreak in Iran, calling on Iranians to pursue the developments via local news outlets.

“With its extensive presence across the country and its equipment and manpower, the Army’s Ground Force considers itself at the forefront of the fight against this virus, and today our troops are disinfecting public places,” he said.

Nemati added that timely preventive measures adopted have been fruitful as no personnel of the Ground Force has been tested positive for the virus.

According to the latest announcement on Monday, the number of those infected with COVID-19 in Iran has hit 7,161 individuals. Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that 2,391 patients have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals while the death toll has hit 237.

