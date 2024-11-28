  1. Politics
Tehran, Baku conduct military drill to boost defense coop.

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) –  Iran has conducted a joint military drill in northwestern Ardabil province with Azerbaijan to further expand defense cooperation.

The Aras joint exercise took place in Iran's northwestern county of Aslanduz, near the Azerbaijan border, IRNA reported on Thursday.

The four-day drill, involving special units and elite divisions from both nations, featured six specialized stages. 

Drones, in the first phase of the event, identified planned targets and sent their photos to Iranian commanders.

State-of-the-art technologies, systems, and helicopters used during the exercise and both countries showed their combat preparedness.

