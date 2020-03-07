Iran to increase ground satellite stations: ISA chief

According to him, the number of stations will be increased from its current two to four ones, next year.

He added that the Iranian government also plans to privatize three of its Satellite Monitoring Systems in the upcoming year.

Barari also said that the satellite Monitoring System for agriculture is to be divested to the private sector, too.

The project Improve Agriculture Monitoring Systems through Satellite Imagery for Iran, funded by FAO’s Technical Cooperation Programme, is being implemented by the ministry of agriculture and FAO. This operational and innovative system hopes to improve the quality of agricultural information and reporting, crop status monitoring, area estimates, and yield forecasting and will be implemented at the national level.

