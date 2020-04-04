ISA plans 4 steps to develop space technology in new year: official

According to the roadmap, the Iranian Space Agency has put the launching of three satellites and one launcher atop agenda this year, Barari added in an interview with Mehr correspondent.

"Under the roadmap compiled by the ISA, one satellite will be put into orbit in each step. Accordingly, it is predicted that we can launch at least three satellites along with one launcher into space," he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Barari pointed to the reduction of the country's dependency on foreign models of space navigation and added, “the subject of positioning and space navigation has currently been put atop agenda of the Agency as one of the main topics considered in the development of space technology in the current year according to the Aerospace Development Documents approved by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution in 2012.”

He further noted that positioning and navigation roadmaps will be compiled soon using the space technology and added, “in this regard, we have held expert-level meetings with the officials at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, based on which, the roadmap has been finalized and we are compiling a strategy.”

Development of ground bases for launching a satellite is one of the other steps taken by the Agency for developing space infrastructures in the country, he said, adding, “accordingly, Iranian Space Agency will follow the task of manufacturing satellite, launcher, space base, space explorations and space navigation this year.”

