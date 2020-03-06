27 killed after gunmen attack Kabul ceremony

The death toll at Friday's ceremony to mark the anniversary of a slain minority leader had risen to 27, a ministry of health spokesman said, according to Aljazeera.

"Twenty-seven bodies and 29 wounded transported by ... ambulance so far," Wahidullah Mayar, the health ministry spokesman said.

It is the deadliest attack since a peace deal was signed last week between the United States and the Taliban.

"The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket landed in the area, Abdullah and some other politicians ... escaped the attack unhurt," Fraidoon Kwazoon, Abdullah's spokesman.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and called it "a crime against humanity”.

MNA/PR