Iran strongly condemns terror attack in Kabul

In a Friday statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi extended his condolences to the Afghan government, nation, as well as families of the victims of the terror attack that took place earlier in the day in Kabul and killed at least 27 people and injured dozens more.

The gathering attended by senior Afghan figures, including Chief Executive Abdullah, came under gun and rocket attack on Friday.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said women and children were among the dead with an additional 29 wounded, while Afghan political leader Abdullah Abdullah managed to escape unhurt, according to the reports.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack, calling it "a crime against humanity.”

The Friday attack came less than a week after the Taliban and the US signed a deal to end the two-decade war in Afghanistan.

The Taliban, however, has denied responsibility for the attack.

