Iran’s embassy condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Iranian embassy in Afghanistan issued a statement on Friday, expressing condolences over the killing of 27 people in the terrorist attack in Kabul.

“Such incidents cannot fulfill the pernicious intentions of its perpetrators to undermine Afghanistan's national unity,” the statement read.

At least 27 people have been killed after gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed.

The event was commemorating the anniversary of the death of political leader Abdul Ali Mazari. The same event was attacked last year as well, but this year's incident was less intense.

Security forces killed one of the attackers as they continue to pursue the others, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. It is unclear how many attackers are involved.

The attack is the first in the capital since the signing of a historic agreement in Qatar last week between the United States and the Taliban.

The Taliban, however, has denied responsibility for the attack.

