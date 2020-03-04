Iranian architect selected juror for INSPIRELI AWARDS 2020

INSPIRELI AWARDS is the world's largest global student contest in Architecture, Urban Design and Landscape, and Interior Design, which in 2019 involved 136 countries.

Contestants enter their works in three categories: Architecture, Urban Planning and Landscape, Interior Design.

The projects are nominated by the so-called Featured Jury composed of architects who support the Inspireli Awards project.

There are 365 jurors from 67 countries. The voting will take place over the Internet max to four times a year.

The Iranian professional architect, Nima Keivani, who was one of the winners of the INSPIRELI AWARDS in 2016, will now serve as a semifinal juror for this major architecture contest.

Keivani graduated in Master of Architecture from the central Tehran branch. He has won The Best Residential Project of the Year of the Middle East Architects Award in Dubai, a Silver Medal in interior design Category at A’ Design Award And Competition in Italy, and received high recommendations and nominations in various other competitions around the world.

