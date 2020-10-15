'Orsi Khaneh' to take part in A' Design Award Exhibition

A' Design Award and Competition annually organizes a design exhibition at the MOOD - Museum of Outstanding Design, to provide professional edition winners of A' Design Award & Competition with an opportunity to exhibit their physical works for free while the digital edition participants are usually provided a shared video wall/screen that showcases their work.

Nima Keivani’s design, 'Orsi Khaneh, which has a novel idea to modernize a traditional architectural element (Orsi window), was chosen as Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design Category in 2015. It won the Bronze Award in the Worlds' largest annual juried design competition that honors the best designers, architects, and design oriented companies worldwide to provide them publicity, fame, and recognition.

The building was designed in June 2013 in Tehran and the construction works finished in September 2015.

In an interview with A-Design Award and Competition website in May 2016, Keivani explained that "The main concept of this built project originated from Iranian traditional architecture. They were using a special type of window which is locally called Orsi, made by wooden lattice and stained glasses, having had technical functions with regard to climate and natural light. Therefore we tried to make a modern Orsi window, with the aim of creating a space with an Iranian spirit or "genius loci" which respects both the mental and biological needs of the users. Of course, the elements of Iranian architecture like water, plants, and light are highlighted in the project, in addition to the idea of Orsi."

"The main aim was to create a space with an Iranian spirit, so our target was to achieve a sort of modernized form of the elements of Iranian traditional architecture to create an architecture in which spatial qualities are improved in both physical and non-physical senses," he added.

