‘One Person’ goes to Canterbury Anifest in UK

‘One Person’ by Mahboobeh Kalaee depicts a universe of meaning, love and loneliness in a bowl that has three motifs of roses.

The short animated piece will go on screen at the international competition section of the 12th Canterbury Anifest in the UK.

Canterbury Anifes is an award-winning animation festival and the largest annual event of this kind in the South East. According to its organizers, the event is a great community event that invites people of all ages to come and experience the magic of animation; allowing them to get involved with something out of the ordinary.

The 12th edition of the event will be held on February 28 – March 1, 2020.

