US says Iran to be held accountable for any action against its interests in Iraq

“We’re still going to do everything we can to deter the militias from attacking us. We also obviously saw as it started with the attacks of militias that were sponsored by Iran … attacking our embassy back at the beginning of the year. And now, we’re starting to see and continue to see more of this activity start to creep up again,” US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in an interview with Al-Arabiya.

“Iran should know that we will hold them accountable for any actions that militias take in Iraq,” Al-Arabiya reported Ortagus as saying. “We were serious at the beginning of the year when we warned them on this before we assassinated Qasem Soleimani and we’re serious about it now, and they need to take those warnings seriously.”

