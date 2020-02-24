joint Saudi-US drill underway in Persian Gulf

The exercise began in the presence of Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Lt. Gen. Fahd Al-Ghufaili and Commander of the Fifth Marine Fleet at the US Central Command Vice Admiral James Malloy at the King Abdulaziz Naval Base in the Eastern Fleet in Jubail.

The Saudis and Americans claim the joint drill aims to enhance maritime security, protect regional waters, and strengthen military cooperation and exchange of combat experiences between the Saudi Royal Navy and the US Navy.

The two sides carry out many drills and formations of the maritime vessels, with the participation of the naval air forces and marine corps with live fire exercises during the week-long drill.

MNA/PR