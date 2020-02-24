Parliament holds closed session to discuss Covid-19 outbreak in Iran

The body temperature of all the parliament members, journalists and those who participated in the session were checked by thermometer guns ahead of the session.

The novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has so far claimed the lives of eight people in Iran while 43 individuals have been confirmed as infected to the disease, said Health Ministry officials on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world is now 79,561, and 2,619 have died from the outbreak, according to the latest data.

