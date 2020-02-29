EU slams Israeli plans to build thousands of units in Area E1 in West Bank

The Israeli regime has announced construction plans for some 3,500 building units in Area E1, located east of Jerusalem al-Quds in the occupied West Bank. This follows Israel’s announcement last week on the decision for settlement constructions in Giv’at Hamatos and Har Homa neighborhoods south of Jerusalem al-Quds.

Reacting to the announcement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Friday that "Settlement construction in these areas will cut the geographic and territorial contiguity between East-Jerusalem and the West Bank. Construction in E1 will sever the connection between Northern and Southern West Bank. "

“The EU reiterates its call on Israel to halt settlement construction, to suspend the publication of tenders and to refrain from any measures aimed at the advancement of such construction plans. Settlements are illegal under international law,” Borrell added.

“We call on both parties to engage in a dialogue and to refrain from any unilateral action that undermines the viability of the two-state solution,” Borrell stressed.

MNA/PR