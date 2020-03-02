Israel ‘playing with fire’ in Mideast, says Jordan’s PM

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said in an interview with CNN that Jordan's relations with the Israeli regime “are at their lowest level” since the signing of the peace treaty between the two sides as a result of unilateral actions by Israel and its violation of the sanctity of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem al-Quds.

According to the Jordan News Agency, the prime minister noted that the peace treaty between the two sides “could enter into a state of deep stagnation, and therefore it is definitely at risk.”

Razzaz stressed that Jordan rejects the statements adopted by some inside the Israeli regime suggesting that Jordan is Palestine or promoting sending Palestinians to Jordan.

"This is a very serious matter not only for Jordan, but also a threat to the entire region and to its stability. This is nothing but playing with fire in a region that suffers from a state of turmoil,” he stressed.

He further described Jordan’s ties with the US as strategic.

