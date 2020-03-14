Economic growth at %1.2 in 9 months: CBI gov.

In an Instagram post, Abdolnaser Hemmati wrote: "According to the reports of the CBI, non-oil economic growth in the said months stood at 3.3 percent, while including oil, the growth rate reached 1.2 percent, in this period."

"Sectors of agriculture, industry- mining and the services, with growth rates of %7.8, %7 and %1.2 respectively, had the main role in the gained growth rate," he added.

The senior banking official hoped for production prosperity of Iran in near future and after beating coronavirus outburst.

In mid-February, Hemmati announced that Iran’s economy is getting out of recession, while major economic indices are experiencing stability.

Despite some efforts done to present a dark image of Iran’s economic future, CBI data proves economy to have a relative stability, stepping out of recession, the governor said.

“Main macro-economic indices including growth in non-oil sector and inflation rate are illustrating a relative stability and incremental improvement besides stepping out of recession,” Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page.

“This is in contrast with what the enemies expected and sought to reach,” he added.

