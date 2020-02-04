US-Zionist ‘Deal of the Century’ puzzle aims at creating ISIL for Islamophobia: Shamkhani

In a Tuesday tweet, Shamkhani wrote, “The aim of ‘Deal of the Century’ is to create ISIL for Islamophobia and it will be a blow to the army of Islamic countries.”

He said the sanctions on Iran aimed at weakening resistance and Iranophobia as other goals of ‘Deal of the Century’, adding, “It is the perceptual war for the social breakdown of the countries that support the resistance.”

“Despite the assassination of the Martyr Soleimani, the resistance is still alive with the determination of the revolutionary youth,” Shamkhani highlighted.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled his so-called Deal of the Century, negotiated with Israeli regime but without the Palestinians presence.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with the US in late 2017 after Trump controversially, recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Following the unveiling, thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip took to the streets to strongly condemn the plan.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani slammed the deal as “the most despicable plan of the century.”

The plan also raised strong condemnation from Bahrain, Syria, and Lebanon among other countries.

