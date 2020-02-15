Islamic Revolution paved way for women to be active: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking on Saturday at the session of Supreme Council of Cyberspace, President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the birthday anniversary of the Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH) and Woman’s Day and said, “with the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the way for women to be active in different political, cultural and social stages was paved and women today have an active and effective presence in different fields.”

“Before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, because of the atmosphere of that time, women did not appear in the society and were mostly sitting at home, and some families even were cautious about women’s presence and activities in scientific and research fields,” his office's website quoted him as saying.

“Thanks to the Islamic Revolution, women today have an active presence in the society and their presence is completely obvious in NGOs and among university faculty members, researchers and artists,” Rouhani emphasized.

MNA/President.ir