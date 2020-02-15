Leader receives panegyrists on Hazrat Zahra’s birth anniv.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).
Further details of this meeting will be published later.
MNA/IRN83674630
TEHAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received thousands of panegyrists and eulogists at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Husaynia on Saturday.
