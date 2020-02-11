Defense Ministry showcases Islamic Republic’s achievements

The Defense Ministry has stationed a number of homegrown long-range precision-guided missiles and bombs, including Balaban Bomb, as well as the Ra’ad armored personnel carrier, on the rally routes in the capital city of Tehran to showcase a part of the Islamic Republic's defensive achievements during the past years.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in the past years in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

Tehran has repeatedly said its military might poses no threat to other countries, and that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.

