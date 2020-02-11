  1. Politics
11 February 2020 - 10:16

Defense Ministry showcases Islamic Republic’s achievements

Defense Ministry showcases Islamic Republic’s achievements

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s Defense Ministry has put on display a number of its latest achievements on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The Defense Ministry has stationed a number of homegrown long-range precision-guided missiles and bombs, including Balaban Bomb, as well as the Ra’ad armored personnel carrier, on the rally routes in the capital city of Tehran to showcase a part of the Islamic Republic's defensive achievements during the past years.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in the past years in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

Tehran has repeatedly said its military might poses no threat to other countries, and that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.

MNA/4850236

News Code 155520

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News