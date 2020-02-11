Enemies dare not attack Iran: Major General Bagheri

“Iran stands at a considerably high level of defense readiness that no enemy dares attack or violate its borders and territories,” Major General Bagheri said in Tehran on Tuesday during the nationwide rallies that mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

“We have been making every effort to improve the power of the armed forces, and today, the country enjoys great defensive might," he said.

The top commander stressed the need for everybody, in other sectors, to make all-out efforts to boost the country’s capabilities in every aspect.

