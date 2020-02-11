  1. Politics
11 February 2020 - 16:32

Enemies dare not attack Iran: Major General Bagheri

Enemies dare not attack Iran: Major General Bagheri

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri says the high deterrent power of the Islamic Republic disappoints enemies' potential plans of war with the country.

“Iran stands at a considerably high level of defense readiness that no enemy dares attack or violate its borders and territories,” Major General Bagheri said in Tehran on Tuesday during the nationwide rallies that mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

“We have been making every effort to improve the power of the armed forces, and today, the country enjoys great defensive might," he said.

The top commander stressed the need for everybody, in other sectors, to make all-out efforts to boost the country’s capabilities in every aspect.

MNA/IRN83671015

News Code 155542

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News