Allameh, Lahore unis. sign MoU on scientific coop

Faculty members from Allameh Tabataba'i University met and held talks with the chancellor of Lahore College for Women University in order to expand scientific and literary relations.

The two sides held a meeting regarding the expansion of scientific and literary relations and the exchange of faculty members, students and educational materials.

Bilateral visits of faculty members and using the potentials of the two universities, along with participation in international conferences and seminars in Iran and Pakistan were among the points being discussed during the meeting.

