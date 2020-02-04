Iran, Afghanistan sign MoU on scientific coop.

The Chancellor of Qom University of Medical Sciences Mohammad Reza Ghadir met and held talks with the Chancellor of Khatam Al-Nabieen University Vahid Binesh in Qom on Tuesday.

Two sides discussed the ways to expand scientific and academic cooperation during the meeting.

“Iran and Afghanistan can have extensive ties in expanding scientific exchanges, therefore, we are ready to fully cooperate with Qom University of Medical Sciences”, said Binesh.

The Deputy of Khatam Al-Nabieen University Mousavi said, "We welcome the cooperation and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Qom University of Medical Sciences and strive to expand this scientific cooperation."

“Signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the two universities is an important step in the development and advancement of scientific fields and we are also ready for further collaboration," said Ghadir, for his part.

At the end of the meeting, an MoU on scientific cooperation was signed between Qom University of Medical Sciences and Khatam Al-Nabieen University in Afghanistan.

FA/ 4844496