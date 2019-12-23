  1. Technology
Iran’s Shiraz, Germany’s Rostock unis. sign MoU

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Iran’s Shiraz University and Germany’s University of Rostock have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the expansion of academic and scientific cooperation.

Head of the Center for Scientific and International Cooperation at Shiraz University Mohammad Saber Khaghani Nezhad said that the chancellors of Shiraz University and the German University of Rostock have signed an MoU on the development of mutual cooperation.

The signed MoU includes the exchange of professors and students, joint research and educational courses, short-term courses of Persian language teaching, joint research activities, as well as the introduction the ways to enhance academic and educational capacity, he added.

This MoU is the 15th joint scientific agreement between Shiraz University and German universities, he said.

Currently, Shiraz University has signed MoUs on scientific and research cooperation with 66 foreign universities, he noted.

