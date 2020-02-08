Soldier kills at least 12 in mass shooting in Thailand

The gunman, who is still at large and is believed to have taken several hostages, opened fire at Terminal 21 shopping mall on Saturday in the city of Korat, north-east of Bangkok. It is believed he first shot dead his commander and two others at a military camp before heading to the mall in a stolen Humvee vehicle, reported The Bangkok Post.
The alleged shooter, who took a selfie wearing a military uniform and a helmet while holding a rifle, was documenting the attack on a Facebook page that has now been taken down. During the massacre, he wrote: ‘Bad luck, cramp. Should I give up? I’m tired now I can’t move my finger anymore.’
Before launching the attack he wrote: ‘Rich from cheating, taking advantage of others. Do you think they can spend money in hell?… Can’t escape death, everyone.’
Graphic video footage and images show several people lying on the ground bleeding in the car park, while others show an explosion at the mall.
It is believed a gas canister was struck during the massacre causing the fire, but it is not yet clear whether this was intentional.
‘The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead,’ a police spokesperson said.
MNA/PR
