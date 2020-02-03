Iranian, Chinese FMs hold phone talk

During the conversation, the diplomats discussed recent developments related to the coronavirus outbreak in China and regional issues.
While appreciating the Chinese government's efforts to control the crisis of coronavirus and prevent its spread, Zarif opposed politicizing such issues.
He also praised the Chinese government's contribution to the return of Iranian nationals from Wuhan.
The Chinese Foreign Minister also appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for its stance and support.
TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held a phone talk on Monday evening.
