UN official lauds China's efforts to combat novel coronavirus

"I'd like to express my deepest solidarity with the people of China, confronted with this public health challenge," Hochschild said, according to Xinhua News Agency.

"We deeply appreciate the efforts of all the authorities, of people in China and elsewhere to combat this virus."

"As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UN, this is yet another illustration of the importance of international cooperation," said Hochschild, who is overseeing the world body's 75th celebrations slated for 2020.

"Few problems are the problems of countries alone. We need international solidarity. We're all in this together. And when we work together, we can beat and overcome these challenges," he added.

The virus was first reported in December in a seafood and poultry market in Wuhan, with a population of 11 million people.

As of Friday, the killer virus has taken the lives of 630 people and infected at least 31,000.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency.

MNA/XINHUA