Iran raps Saudi Arabia for barring its participation in OIC meeting

An Emergency Open-Ended Executive Committee Ministerial Meeting will be held in Jeddah on 3 February 2020 upon the request of the Palestinian Authority, and the invitation of the OIC secretary-general, to discuss the most recent developments with regard to Trump’s Zionist-backed ‘Deal of Century’.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Sunday that Iran, as an active member of the organization, has been invited by the OIC secretary-general to attend the meeting, however, adding that “the Saudi government has barres the Islamic Republic from participation.”

The spokesman noted that Saudi Arabia, blatantly violating the principles of hosting the meeting, including the free participation of all the member countries, has refrained from issuing visas for the representatives of Iran so far till late Sunday.

“The Iranian Foreign Ministry will send a formal protest note to the Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will also be distributed among its members, to voice its protest to Saudi Arabia's abuse of its hosting position, which comes in line with disrupting the OIC’s ongoing activities.”

Imposing restrictions on the free participation of member states in organization meetings in Jeddah, especially on an important issue such as Palestine, seriously questions the Saudi regime's competence to continue hosting the Islamic Cooperation Organization's meetings, Mousavi concluded.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his so-called Deal of the Century, negotiated with the Israeli regime but without the Palestinians.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with the US in late 2017 after Trump controversially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Following the unveiling, thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip took to the streets to strongly condemn the plan.

OIC’s upcoming meeting will be held to discuss the matter.

MNA/4842658