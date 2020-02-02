Borrell to discuss regional developments, JCPOA with Iranian officials: EU

The statement noted that Borrell will meet with President Rouhani, Foreign Minister Zarif, and Parliament Speaker Larijani during his two-day visit.

“These meetings will provide opportunities to discuss the recent regional developments. High Representative Borrell received a strong mandate from the EU foreign ministers to engage in diplomatic dialogue with regional partners, to de-escalate tensions and seek opportunities for political solutions to the current crisis,” said the statement.

“The visit will also be an opportunity to convey the EU’s strong commitment to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation between the European Union and Iran,” it added.

Borrell’s first visit to Tehran as an EU official comes as he paid a visit to Jordan today, meeting with the country’s King Abdullah II.

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi had revealed the news of Borrell’s visit to Tehran.

MNA/PR