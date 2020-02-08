Over 1 ton of narcotics seized in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Saturday that anti-narcotics police of Zahedan traced the haul of a heavy consignment of illicit drugs through extensive operations.

He noted that one member of the drug gang has been arrested while smuggling 179 kg of opium in a sedan.

According to Ghanbari, police forces identify the hideout of the drug gang and captured 2 other offenders along with 762 kg of Opium, 250 Kg of hashish, 12kg of heroin, 4 kg of crystal and 19 kg of other illicit drugs.

2 cars and some ammunitions were also busted during the operation, he said.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

