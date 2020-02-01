  1. Politics
Fight against maritime crime to be intensified: Brig. Gen. Rezaei

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) –The commander of Iran’s Border Guard Command Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei said Saturday that the fight against maritime crimes will be intensified, adding that 14 million liters of smuggled fuel have been seized in the Persian Gulf.

Referring to the extent of Iran’s coastal borders and the need to fight against fuel smuggling, Brigadier General Rezaei noted, “Border guards have always adopted necessary measures to fight against maritime crimes and the process will be intensified using up-to-date equipment in the future”. 

He pointed to the increase of drug trafficking transit to Europe and the US via Iran’s southern waters and said, “Necessary precautions have been taken to identify illegal consignments in Iran’s Southern waters”. 

According to the commander, 14 million liters of smuggled fuel have been confiscated in the current Iranian year (March 21- Jan. 21) which shows 2.5 folds increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

