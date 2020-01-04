Assassination of Gen. Soleimani nothing but 'state terrorism': Larijani

“Martyr Soleimani was not an ordinary individual, rather he and Abu Mahdi Muhandis were two officials that the American regime assassinated at Baghdad International Airport. Is this anything other than state terrorism?” Larijani said in a Saturday meeting with the visiting Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The remarks came as US terrorist forces carried out airstrikes, upon President Trump's order, at Baghdad airport on Friday morning, assassinating IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. General Soleimani and PMU Deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The act of terror, which has targeted key figures of the fight against ISIL in Iraq and Syria in the past several years, has been strongly condemned in Iran and across the world.

Larijani, in the meeting, described the funeral procession of Soleimani and al-Muhandis in Iraq as magnificent. The body of the Iranian general be brought back to Iran on Sunday as special funeral ceremonies are slated to be held in Ahvaz, Mashhad, Qom, Tehran, and finally in Kerman, his hometown.

Iran has many significant generals like martyr Soleimani who can replace him and continue this path, said the Iranian Parliament Speaker, adding that these terrors cannot stop the Iranian nation as earlier terrors of top Islamic Revolution officials failed to do so.

For his part, the Qatari minister said that he has made this trip to Tehran to say that Qatar will stand beside Iran in any circumstances.

He hoped that the problems in the region would soon be solved and that constructive ties between Qatar, Iran and other regional states could improve the regional situation.

The Qatari Foreign Minister had also held separate meetings with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier in the day.

MNA/ 4816613