Turkish politician urges government to establish direct ties with Syria

He said that Syria is Turkey’s closest neighbor and preserving its territorial integrity is more important for Turkey than any other state. In these circumstances, it is necessary to resume direct ties with Syria, not with the mediation of Iran or Russia, he added according to a statement published by the party’s office in Iran.

Referring to a recent meeting between Turkey's intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and head of the Syrian National Security Bureau Major-General Ali Mamlouk in Moscow, Perincek said that these types of meetings should continue and bilateral relations between the two countries should be normalized.

He said that terrorist forces should be eliminated from the Syrian land while also preserving the country’s territorial integrity, urging for all-out cooperation between the two states.

The Turkish government should replace the strategy of ‘sweeping’ the PKK with ‘ending’ the group and this will not materialize except through cooperation of Ankara and Damascus. Turkey has no other choice but to help the Syrian Army along with Iran and Russia to safeguard the integrity of the country, he added.

He went on to say that the role of the US and the Israeli regime are clear in all threats coming from regions of Syria, Iraq, Mediterranean, Libya, adding that Saudi Arabia, some Persian Gulf counties, Greece, Ukraine, PKK and ISIL, and south Cyprus are standing on the side of Americans and Israelis. This is while Syria’s legitimate government, Iraq, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Abkhazia, and Libya are Turkey’s friends in the West Asian region, he added.

The front that is extended from Crimea to Eastern Mediterranean, Palestine, Libya, northern Iraq, and Hormuz Strait should adopt the comprehensive strategy of confronting Israeli and American threats, said the Turkish politician. He warned that lack of insight and cooperation may help the US and Israel to establish Kurdistan or the ‘second Israel’ and makes countries unable to defend al-Quds.

US imperialism in the West Asian region is deteriorating but Israel is gaining power and their main plot is to sow discord among Turkey, Syria, Russia, and Iran, Perincek said.

MNA