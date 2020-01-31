Turkey to never recognize US Mideast plan: Erdogan

“This plan aims annexation of the occupied Palestine territories,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting of provincial heads of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, according to Anadolu News Agency.

Stressing that Jerusalem al-Quds is a “red line” for Turkey, Erdogan said Jerusalem is the key to world peace as it has been for thousands of years.

Erdogan stressed that the “rogue state” of Israel, which executes innocents on the streets, can never be credible for Turkey.

“Leaving Jerusalem entirely in Israel's bloody claws will be the greatest evil for all humanity,” he added.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled his so-called deal of the century, negotiated with Israel but without the Palestinians present.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with the US in late 2017 after Trump controversially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Following the unveiling, thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip took to the streets to strongly condemn the plan.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani slammed the deal as “the most despicable plan of the century.”

The plan also raised strong condemnation from Bahrain, Syria and Lebanon among other countries.

