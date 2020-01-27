Magnitude 5.4 tremor jolts southern Iran

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at the depth of 7 kilometers at 16:58 hours local time (13:28 GMT).

There were no fatalities, but there was structural damage to homes in the area of the quake, which hit near the town of Khane Zenian, the head of emergency services for Fars province said.

The head of rescue for Iran’s Red Crescent, Morteza Salimi, said assessment teams have been dispatched to the quake site, which is not a very populous area.

MNA/4836989