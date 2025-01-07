US allows transactions with HTS but keeps sanctions

The exemption, known as a general license, also allows some energy transactions and personal remittances to Syria until July 7. The action did not lift any sanctions against the Arab nation, PressTV reported.

The US Treasury said the move sought “to help ensure that sanctions do not impede essential services and continuity of governance functions across Syria, including the provision of electricity, energy, water, and sanitation.”

The United States, Britain, the European Union and other Western governments imposed tough sanctions on Syria at the height of the foreign-sponsored militancy against the country in 2011.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that the move showed goodwill toward the Syrian people rather than the new HTS administration.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo also alleged in a statement that Washington “will continue to support humanitarian assistance and responsible governance in Syria” during the current period of transition.

Maher Khalil al-Hasan, the trade minister in the HTS administration, said on Monday the country is unable to make deals to import fuel, wheat or other key goods due to strict US sanctions.

Syria faces a “catastrophe” if sanctions are not frozen or lifted soon, he said.

Militants, led by HTS, took control of Damascus on December 8 and declared an end to Assad’s rule in a surprise offensive that was launched from their stronghold in northwestern Syria, reaching the capital in less than two weeks.

The situation in the Arab country remains very fluid and fragile, amid the ongoing political instability.

SD/