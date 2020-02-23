Magnitude 5.7 quake hits northwest Iran

The powerful earthquake hit near Qotur in Khoy County in West Azarbaijan Province.

The province is located in the northwest of the country, bordering Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the provinces of East Azarbaijan, Zanjan and Kurdistan.

According to the Iranian Seismological Center, the magnitude 5.7 earthquake occurred at 9:24 AM on Sunday, at depths of six kilometers beneath the surface of the Earth.

The earthquake was also felt in Urmia, the capital of the province.

Quake-damage assessment teams have been dispatched to Qotur.

Due to low population density in this area, it is hoped that the earthquake has not inflicted any considerable damage.

MNA/4860513