HRF files lawsuit against Israeli soldier in Argentina

According to Ynet, the pro-Palestine group presented photos and video clips showing the soldier posing for cameras with a blindfolded Palestinian detained by the troops, “using him as a human shield.”

According to the report, the HRF said that it was in possession of more photographic evidence that the soldier took clothes from displaced Gazans and organized attacks against civilian infrastructure including setting homes on fire. He was heard instructing homes to be destroyed while residents were inside and tried to destroy evidence of his actions.

MNA