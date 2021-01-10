Light vehicle output grows 19% in nine months

Based on the Industries Ministry data, automotive producers rolled out 60,983 pickups, that is 18.5% more than the year-ago period.

The Agricultural machinery production also grew during the period with 434 combine machines (up 39.5%) and 15,572 tractors (up 12.6%).

The medium and heavy automotive sector, however, has observed a decline in the past months.

Accordingly, Iranian manufacturers produced 1,362 buses and minibuses during the nine-month period, down 8.7$ year-on-year.

Last year (ended March 2020), domestic automakers produced 860,000 vehicles.

