26 January 2020 - 14:38

Assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani clear war crime: former EU MP

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Referring to the assassination of Martyr Soleimani by US terrorist forces, Former European Parliament Member Javier Couso said that the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was a "clear war crime".

The US had assassinated someone who had made a significant contribution to eliminating terrorism, said Couso in an interview with Al Mayadeen.

What happened was a public attack on an official military commander who was treacherously assassinated in Iraq, he added.

Soleimani was a very dear person to the peoples who have suffered from the scourge of terrorism, he said.

The US terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on January 3. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

