No alternative to JCPOA, it should be fully implemented ASAP

Vassily Alekseevich Nebenzia made the remarks at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday evening.

The meeting was convened on the latest report of the UN Secretary-General on the implementation of resolution 2231 that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, better known as the JCPOA.

US unilateral exit from JCPOA and unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran are the root cause of the current crisis, Nebenzia stated.

But the report of the facilitator of the implementation of Resolution 2231 pretends that Iran's actions are similar to those of the United States, and even Tehran is responsible for the current crisis in the implementation of the JCPOA, he criticized.

The Russian envoy also criticized the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in reports presented at the Security Council meeting, including the UN Secretary-General's report.

Unlawful, unilateral, and discriminatory US sanctions against Iran must be fully and permanently removed, Nebenzia said.

But the report [as a gesture] suggests that the suspension and waiver of these sanctions are sufficient, the Russian top diplomat underscored.

AMK/IRN84975096