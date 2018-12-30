Russia rules out possibility of Iran's violating 2231 resolution

"On my part, I would like to stress that so far no one has presented to the Security Council any significant facts of the so-called Iranian violations. Therefore, we see no reason even to start a theoretical discussion on imposing restrictive measures against Tehran," the envoy told Sputnik on Saturday.

He went on to say that Russia does not exclude the possibility that the United States will try to introduce a new resolution to the Security Council regarding Iran, clarifying that a new resolution would allow Washington to shift the emphasis and justify the fact that it was the United States who had violated resolution 2231 and Article 25 of the UN Charter by exiting from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Elsewhere the Russian diplomat said that US needs to stop pressures and threats against Iran and start negotiations.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from Iran Nuclear Deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018, and re-imposed all sanctions which were lifted by the deal. Other signatories of the international pact have vowed to compensate for US pullout and facilitate financial and trade mechanisms to combat US sanctions, however, no practical measures have been implemented so far.

MNA/PR