China opposes US new sanction on Iran

“Our principled position is clear-cut. We are against unilateral sanctions and the so-called "long-arm jurisdiction". We believe wanton use or threat of sanctions won't solve any problem. We hold that purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations should be complied with in state-to-state relations; differences should be properly handled in peaceful ways through dialogue and negotiation,” Geng Shuang said in his regular press conference on Monday.

“China calls on all parties concerned to view what has happened based on their own merits and stick to the general direction of political settlement. Concrete steps should be taken to defuse the Persian Gulf situation and jointly uphold regional peace and stability,” he added.

Referring to US sanctions on Iran which also includes some Chinese entities, he said, “As to the US sanctions including on Chinese entities, I'd like to point out that for a long time, China and Iran have been conducting mutually-beneficial cooperation in various sectors within the framework of international law.”

“Such cooperation, which is justified and lawful and doesn't harm any third party's interests, should be respected and protected,” he added.

“We urge the US to cease immediately the wrongful sanctions on Chinese businesses. We will continue to staunchly defend Chinese enterprises' legitimate rights and interests,” Shuang noted.

He also offered his condolences over the Ukrainian plane incident, saying, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic Ukrainian plane crash. We express deepest condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families. We have noted relevant parties are in communication regarding this and hope to see a proper settlement to avoid further complication.”

MAN/PR