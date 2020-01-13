Iran stock market to become international: official

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Mon. and said, “an instruction has recently been put atop agenda in the field of internationalization of capital market of the country.”

In this field, establishing constructive relations with the world and those who are active in the capital market is the main program of the organization which will become operational, he highlighted.

Foreign investors focus on investing in the Islamic Republic of Iran in the long run, the issue of which is considered as one of the important and salient specifications of entry of foreign investors in Iran’s capital market, Bijani added.

He pointed to the recent tensions between Iran and US and its impact on the entry of foreign investors in Iranian capital market and added, “the events which happen in the country in short term may affect the capital market. If making investment in Iran is made in the long term, it will not be affected the events happen in the country.”

Attraction of foreign investors is considered a part of trend of internationalization of the capital market, he said, adding, “an instruction has recently been put in the field of international of the capital market.”

Bijani added, “we have made our utmost effort in line with internationalizing the capital market in line with easing foreign investment in Iran and international arena.”